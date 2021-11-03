You can rent Carrie Bradshaw's iconic NYC brownstone on Airbnb this month

This might be a dream come true for some: Airbnb just announced that it will list Carrie Bradshaw's iconic Sex and the City brownstone later this month in celebration of the upcoming release of And Just Like That..., the much-anticipated HBO Max 10-episode revival of the era-defining show.

Photograph: Kate Glicksberg

Airbnb is offering two one-night stays for up to two guests at a recreation of the apartment on November 12 and 13. The price tag might be the most exciting part of the whole ordeal: a mere $23 (plus taxes and fees) per night. The number is an homage to the debut of the very first episode of the series, which hit HBO 23 years ago.

Upon glancing at the pictures of the apartment, devoted fans might notice that the reproduction of the space calls out to the re-decorated version of Bradshaw's home. In fact, the character renovated her home in the first Sex and the City movie, which premiered in 2008, four years after the TV series wrapped up.

In addition to being able to get dressed in the stylish character's closet, guests will be treated to a virtual greeting by Sarah Jessica Parker—who will reprise her role as advice columnist (and fashionista) Bradshaw when the revival drops in December—a couple of Cosmopolitans (the show's signature cocktail), a styling session and a photoshoot, plus the ability to try on some of Bradshaw's most memorable outfits—including that infamous Patricia Field tutu that she wears in the show's opening credits.

Photograph: Kate Glicksberg

"The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the Sex and the City story has been such a joy," said Parker in an official press release about the opportunity. "I’m excited for our audience to experience Carrie’s New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time."

A safety note: the experience will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines, which means you'll have to social distance and potentially wear a mask if required by state law at the moment of your stay.

You can attempt to request a reservations starting November 8 at 12pm right here. Needless to say, we imagine that a lot of people will try to get in on this, so set your alarms a few minutes before the reservation system opens up. Good luck!