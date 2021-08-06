You can rent this castle overlooking a lake in upstate New York

Everyone hopes to find the perfect escape when planning an Airbnb getaway, but this upstate New York property offers more of an escape than most.

“The Castle Cottage” is a unique rental straight out of a fairytale. The romantic Airbnb, located on a scenic piece of land with views of Lake George and the Adirondack Mountains, includes two cozy bedrooms and sleeps between four and six people. A common sitting room (though surely there’s nothing that common about it) also features a flat-screen TV and a queen sofa sleeper. Best of all? There’s an outdoor terrace with sweeping views, perfect for surveying your temporary kingdom.

“You provide the Fairy Tale and we'll provide the Castle, whether it’s time with family & friends, honeymoon, royal vacation retreat, birthday or anniversary celebration, proposal location, girls weekend getaway, or any 'experience' you can envision!” writes the property’s host on its official Airbnb listing. “Poised on a graceful mountaintop, a castle awaits you… From the moment you arrive, you'll sense the tranquility that surrounds this enchanting property and you’ll be captivated by the most spectacular view in the world!”

When it comes to neighboring lands, the Castle Cottage is located on the same property as two other sites, the Castle Gatehouse (which sleeps four to seven) and the Highlands Castle (which sleeps four to eight). Have an extra-large royal court? Go ahead and rent all three!

There should also be plenty of ways to keep busy both on the property and in the nearby town of Bolton Landing where you’ll be able to find shopping, restaurants, beaches, swimming, canoeing, kayaking, hiking and more.

Want to end your summer and a high (tea) note? The Castle Cottage currently has availability throughout the month of September.