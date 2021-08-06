New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Airbnb
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

You can rent this castle overlooking a lake in upstate New York

The Castle Cottage on Lake George would make for a fantasy getaway.

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/b20db166-2aa2-4b93-bcd8-18b43b89731f.jpg
Written by
Will Gleason
Advertising

Everyone hopes to find the perfect escape when planning an Airbnb getaway, but this upstate New York property offers more of an escape than most.

“The Castle Cottage” is a unique rental straight out of a fairytale. The romantic Airbnb, located on a scenic piece of land with views of Lake George and the Adirondack Mountains, includes two cozy bedrooms and sleeps between four and six people. A common sitting room (though surely there’s nothing that common about it) also features a flat-screen TV and a queen sofa sleeper. Best of all? There’s an outdoor terrace with sweeping views, perfect for surveying your temporary kingdom.

You provide the Fairy Tale and we'll provide the Castle, whether it’s time with family & friends, honeymoon, royal vacation retreat, birthday or anniversary celebration, proposal location, girls weekend getaway, or any 'experience' you can envision!” writes the property’s host on its official Airbnb listing. “Poised on a graceful mountaintop, a castle awaits you… From the moment you arrive, you'll sense the tranquility that surrounds this enchanting property and you’ll be captivated by the most spectacular view in the world!”

When it comes to neighboring lands, the Castle Cottage is located on the same property as two other sites, the Castle Gatehouse (which sleeps four to seven) and the Highlands Castle (which sleeps four to eight). Have an extra-large royal court? Go ahead and rent all three! 

There should also be plenty of ways to keep busy both on the property and in the nearby town of Bolton Landing where you’ll be able to find shopping, restaurants, beaches, swimming, canoeing, kayaking, hiking and more. 

Want to end your summer and a high (tea) note? The Castle Cottage currently has availability throughout the month of September.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Getaways

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.