The most romantic Airbnbs near NYC
Spice things up with a stay at one of these romantic Airbnbs near NYC!
Looking for a romantic getaway this Valentine's Day? Airbnb has a slew of options for cozy stays with lush views, incredible fireplaces, and relaxing amenities that are in high demand after a long year of quarantining in our tiny apartments.
Let's face it. Flowers and chocolate may not cut it this year. Time away with your loved one might be the only romantic gesture that speaks loud enough these days. Therefore, we've selected nine amazingly romantic Airbnb stays that easily convey "I love you" or at least "Let's be together."
RECOMMENDED: Valentine’s Day in NYC guide
Romantic Airbnbs near NYC
The CubHouse in Bearsville, NY
It's a wood-burning fireplace you'll find at this dreamy cottage from 1909. Originally owned by a "medicine woman," the one-bedroom home has a fairytale-like feel that starts with the grand stone fireplace and continues up to a loft-style bedroom and beautiful kitchen with a stone wall and arched cottage doorway. You'll have access to the surrounding forest and river with views of the mountains. And when you want to just take it all in, there's a hanging egg chair you can sit in while you listen to the babbling brook together.
Octagonal Treehouse in Berkshires in Otis, MA
This uniquely-shaped Massachusetts rental boasts a wood-burning fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows showing off unobstructed views of the woods around you, and an impressive 7 acres of private property. The kitchen is fully stocked for any cooked meals you'd like to make together and the Master bedroom has a queen bed, access to a deck, and a private bathroom. You can a full weekend of it by hitting the slopes nearby.
Charming Lake Cottage in Wrentham, Mass
Kick back with your boo in this calming 1905 home with a full kitchen, bath, large outdoor deck, wood stove, parking, nice yard, and an open floor plan. Here, you'll be able to sleep in comfort in the one master bedroom's queen-sized four-poster bed with a skylight. If you want an outing on your romantic getaway, Lake Pearl is just at the end of the property's private dead-end road. It's also 35 minutes from Boston, 30 minutes from Providence, 2 miles from Wrentham Premium Outlets, 45 minutes to Cape Cod, and a 5-minute walk to downtown quaint Wrentham Village.
Wings Neck Lighthouse in Pocasset, Mass
How romantic would it be to stay in a lighthouse? We think very. A former U.S. Coast Guard lighthouse with a keeper's home awaits at Wings Neck Point with incredible 360-degree views of the Atlantic Ocean. Adventurous couples can climb the mahogany spiral staircase and see the Atlantic from the lantern room, read about the history of the lighthouse and explore the rocky slopes around the property. Amenity wise, the attached house has a large eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms, a full bathroom and laundry. Wings Neck Point has a private beach for residents but there are many other beaches worth visiting within a short drive. The small town of Pocasset is approximately 3 miles away and nearby Falmouth and Sandwich offer all the excitement of Cape Cod and the ferry to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard.
Off-the-grid cabin in West Bolton, VT
Looking for a rustic getaway? This off-the-grid cabin is totally for those who want to rough it—it features a (seasonal) solar-heated outdoor shower, outhouse, a seasonal non-potable running water in the kitchen, a propane cook stove, and a wood stove to keep you warm on chilly nights. Adventurers can explore the 20-acre lot the cabin is situated on, which has well-maintained hiking trails and just minutes from the Long Trail, renowned rock climbing, skiing and snowboarding.
Tiny Home in Marlboro, NY
Get cozy in this two-bedroom tiny home that has a lofted bed surrounded by windows. Its full kitchen is ready for cooking a meal and its fire pit is perfect for roast marshmallows together. This neat and tidy lil' home is perfect for those seeking nature and togetherness in a short trip. Located on the Shawangunk wine trail, it's easy to get to some of the 15 wineries, too.
Luxury Cottage in Greenwood Lake, NY
This modern, smartly-decorated, one-bedroom cottage offers a romantic vibe both inside and out with a cool mid-century modern fireplace on a wrap-around deck and a beautiful kitchen you can cook meals in together. It has a wonderful view of Greenwood Lake, too, for those looking for a scenic stay. It's just minutes away from Mountain Creek Ski Resort, Spa & Water park, Mt. Peter Ski & Tubing, Warwick creameries, breweries, vineyards and more.
Hudson Riverfront Home in Catskill, NY
Who wouldn't want to wake up surrounded by views of the Hudson River? This Airbnb in an airy carriage house is set up so you will have views of both the sunrise and sunset looking over the water and a queen-size bed surrounded by windows. There's also a private hot sauna for relaxing in and access to the grounds.
Historic artist estate in Woodstock, NY
Stay in the gorgeous former studio of realist painter Reginald Marsh, surrounded by juniper, birch and cedar trees, a pond, expansive lawns and more that you'll see through its timber-framed picture windows. The estate is an architect-renovated gem most recently featured at Icon Design Magazine Italy and has a private waterfall bordering public preserves.
Airbnb stays near NYC
11 Airbnbs with fireplaces in NYC
Want to stay cozy as f*ck during your trip to New York? Rent one of these Airbnbs with fireplaces instead of a boring old hotel room. Whether you want to stay in one of the coolest Airbnb Brooklyn rentals or you’re looking for something near all the top New York attractions, this list includes plenty of suitable options. Fireplaces add pizzazz to modern lofts, vintage brownstones and artsy studios—and the ambiance that flickering flames lend to a chilly evening is hard to deny. Fair warning: Once you’ve seen how stunning these Airbnbs with fireplaces in NYC look, you might not be willing to go back to the typical Airbnb New York City rental.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best hotels in NYC
11 Airbnbs for ski getaways from NYC
The best winter getaways from NYC all have a few things in common: Charming aesthetics, snug blankets, steaming cups of hot chocolate and oodles of snow. These remarkable Airbnbs at ski resorts near NYC check all the boxes. Whether you’d like to book an effortless weekend trip within easy reach of the city or want to go the whole hog and take a full week out on the slopes, there are loads of cabins near NYC to rent on Airbnb. Beautiful chalets, contemporary condos and nineteenth-century farmhouses all appear on our list of Airbnbs near the slopes. Don’t forget your gloves!
Note: please check the latest travel guidance before booking your trip
RECOMMENDED: Find more weekend getaways from NYC
The coolest Airbnb treehouse rentals near NYC
If you haven't been in a treehouse since you were a kid, you've been missing out. Now is the time to rekindle your love for living aloft in the woods by renting a treehouse Airbnb, especially as the leaves change. There's nothing cozier and more fantastical than taking in nature's beauty from the air. It's a step up from camping near NYC and offers a way to have the secluded getaway that you've been needing. Make sure to pack your hiking boots and essentials! Some of these are quite off-the-grid.
RECOMMENDED: 13 cozy cabins near NYC that you can rent on Airbnb
Six unique Airbnbs you can rent in NYC
After being cooped up in our apartments for almost four months, New Yorkers are craving a change of scenery. And while we can't really travel that many places right now (since the EU has banned us), we're looking closer to home for possible getaways.
Airbnb is one option people are using to get out of their respective Groundhog Day-like situations. Staying in a new neighborhood can help cure that wanderlust for a bit and make you feel like a tourist in your own city.
RECOMMENDED: The best Airbnb New York City rentals
And while it's best to stay at home right now, Airbnb does has an optional protocol, including a 40-page manual on proper cleaning practices, that suggests keeping at least 24 hours between rentals, among other things. So if you're going to rent an Airbnb, make sure to find out how the host is sanitizing the space and if masks are required.
We also highly recommend booking an entire place, not a room, as the former will demand less human interaction. And bring your own cleaning supplies to do a quick clean after check in.
All that being said, there are some incredible lodging options across the city worth checking into, from a houseboat stay to one with full skyline views and a private, outdoor cinema experience. Below are some of our favorites.