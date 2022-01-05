You can rent this tiny cabin for a totally secluded getaway from NYC

Imagine sipping your coffee in bed while peering out through a picture window at rolling hills and a dense forest—just you and your person.

There's a new outcropping of tiny cabins by Getaway in Moodus, Connecticut (about a two hours' drive from NYC) set just outside of a historic community surrounded by towering trees. Opened in December, Getaway Machimoodus has 45 new cabins across 86 acres accessible by those in the Boston and New York areas.

Because they're so spread out, each one is private and secluded. Visitors don't even need to check in with anyone—it's contactless check-in and check-out so that your trip is your own. Each cabin has heat, a comfy queen-sized bed, a large picture window for admiring nature through, books, games a full bathroom, a kitchenette with a stovetop and mini-fridge as well as an outdoor fire pit for those nights you want to roast some marshmallows together.

Getaway has 16 outposts with over 600 cabins around the country, seeing that demand is still high for disconnected and nature-based travel. Its first-ever location, Getaway Blake Brook in Epsom, New Hampshire has one of the highest occupancy rates across all outposts. In 2020, Getaway saw a 150% increase in bookings year-over-year and nearly 100% occupancy.

"At Getaway, we believe that free time is a right that should be made a ritual. Our cabins offer space for people to honor their free time, disconnect from work and technology and reconnect with their loved ones and themselves," Jon Staff, the founder and CEO of Getaway, says. "Now more than ever, people are seeking short, frequent escapes to nature and focusing on their mental health and wellbeing. We look forward to bringing the Getaway experience to more people in new cities across the country."

The best part is a one-night stay in one of these cabins is as low as $149 depending on the time of the week you rent. You can also add on a kit of provisions if you want to skip the store or another themed package like "The Starry Eyes" massage for couples kit, the "Self-Discovery" kit with tools for self-reflection, the "R+R" kit that comes with aromatherapy and other relaxing elements and the "Milestone" kit that helps you celebrate a big day.

You can book it here.