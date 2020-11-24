10 cozy cabins near NYC that you can rent on Airbnb
Snuggle up by the fireplace in one of these rustic and oh-so-cozy cabins near NYC that you can rent on Airbnb
Nothing is better than spending the colder months in a cozy cabin near NYC. It's the perfect winter getaway from NYC and is only made better with hot chocolate, a crackling fireplace, wool sweaters and a cozy cabin to cuddle up in. Whether you need lodging at ski resorts near NYC or somewhere rustic chic for a girls’ weekend, this list of cabins near NYC on Airbnb has got you covered. After just a few hours of driving, you could be snuggling in a chalet in the Pocono Mountains, relaxing in a geodesic dome in upstate New York or sipping a hot toddy in a trendy container cabin in the Catskills. No matter where you choose to go, escaping the city to a snow-covered wonderland has to be one of the top things to do in the winter.
Note: please check the latest travel guidance before booking your trip.
Cozy cabins near NYC on Airbnb
Container Cabin in the Catskills in Saugerties, NY
Who knew a shipping container could be so eco-chic? The owners retrofitted this simple 20-foot container with high-efficiency insulated walls, low energy windows, a wood stove, composting toilet and tiny kitchen to turn it into the ultimate off-the-grid escape. Walk 100 yards north of the cabin to find a 30-foot waterfall; trek south to find a small stream and wood-fired hot tub. $232 per night.
Mt. Guardian Guest House in Bearsville, NY
This Hudson Valley guesthouse is surrounded by forests and wilderness: the ideal location for city dwellers looking to unplug. All of the cabin’s windows look out onto the natural landscape and a skylight over the queen-sized bed offers pristine views of the night sky. After an afternoon of skiing or hiking, kicking back with a book in one of the hammock chairs feels oh-so-good. $169 per night
Lakefront Cabin with stunning views in Piseco, NY
Known as Camp Stardust, this cabin with massive windows provides jaw-dropping views of Piseco Lake, native wildlife and of course, twinkling stars. When a winter storm hits, sitting inside the house feels like being inside a snowglobe—an exceptionally cozy snowglobe. Use the two sets of snowshoes to explore the surroundings during the day. Past visitors have seen otters, loons, bears and even the occasional moose. $215 per night.
Cozy cottage on the Esopus Creek in Phoenicia, NY
This renovated 1920s fishing cottage with original wood floors and river-rock fireplace is a perfect place to refresh yourself. You can step through the double French doors from your private cabin and follow a forest trail down to the river or easily walk to the bridge that spans the Esopus creek. Best yet, it's a cozy respite near multiple ski resorts and just 20 minutes from Woodstock. $135 per night
Cozy Creekside Cabin in Chichester, NY
Just five minutes from Phoenicia, this cabin has a beautiful stone fireplace you can cozy up in front of and take in views of the woods around the cabin. The 2-bedroom stay itself is located on a .75-acre piece of land next to Stony Clove Creek and hiking is available to the adventurous. The cabin is full of linens that'll make your stay even cozier and the kitchen is fully-equipped for all your cooking and baking needs. $256 per night.
Black Bear Ridge cabin in Fleischmanns, NY
Nestled between the woods and a meadow on a five-acre property, this four-bedroom woodsy cabin has a stone, wood-burning fireplace to play games beside and cozy up next to in the cold months. Each room is comfortable but the master bedroom has a large balcony, perfect for drinking your morning coffee or star-gazing. You can explore its three acres of woods or venture further out into the Catskill Mountains nearby or go skiing at the Belleayre Ski Center in the winter. Plus, the home is only 20 minutes to the Phoenicia Diner and Esopus Creek. $264 per night.
Glass Cabin in the Woods in Hillsdale, NY
Thanks to this cabin’s long rectangular layout and overload of windows, staying here almost feels like being alone in the words. It’s near a plethora of pretty hikes and close enough to both Hudson, NY and Lenox, MA to visit both scenic towns. $350 per night
Cozy Catskill Cabin on Acorn Hill in Olivebridge, NY
This charming cabin on 3.5 acres near the Ashokan Reservoir and Catskill Park is all you need for a weekend getaway with one bedroom and one bathroom, a full kitchen, and a living room with a piano. It also has an amazing record collection you can listen to on a record player. The Ashokan reservoir is good for walking and bird watching since it has a bald eagle sanctuary. Stone Ridge, Boiceville, Woodstock, and New Paltz are nearby for shopping and fine dining. $113 per night
Secluded stone cabin in Bloomfield, CT
This stay, which is on top of Talcott Mountain, has storybook vibes and two fireplaces. The two-story stone cabin is a studio with a kitchen, full bath, and a stone fireplace as well as two stone patios, an outdoor fireplace, an in-ground pool and a basketball court with a fenced-in yard. It's on the property of another home, but is a steep walk away. It's nearby to hiking/walking trails, a winery, movie theatres, restaurants, and shopping in quaint New England towns. $511 per night.
The Little Lake Cabin in New Fairfield, CT
Snuggle up in this little cabin across the street from Candlewood Lake and behind Squantz Pond State Park. With tons of natural light and plenty of outdoor space, this spot is perfect for a quiet respite. Inside, is a big comfy couch, vaulted ceilings and wooden walls. The kitchen is stocked with everything you need to cook, including ingredients to make s'mores in the fire pit. The hosts even provide robes and slippers for you to use during your stay, as well as shampoo, conditioner and body wash. Better yet, there's a hot tub ready for your use and kayaks for more adventurous visitors. $182 per night.
The coziest Airbnbs you can rent near NYC this fall
As temperatures begin to drop and leaves start to change, New Yorkers are looking for comforting escapes.
The darkening days and longer work routines are about to set in. Before then, make a quick escape to commune with nature before we're all house-bound again.
Luckily, there are many Airbnbs that offer fireplaces, fire pits, comfy beds and incredible views that act as a home away from home (but cozier than our cramped NYC apartments.)
Here are 9 wonderfully cozy stays near NYC that we think are worth a trip.
10 Airbnbs near NYC with amazing fireplaces
When the temperatures drop and the leaves fall, nothing is quite as cozy as cuddling up in front of a roaring fire.
This fall and winter is the perfect time to make an escape from New York City to an Airbnb with an amazing fireplace, where you can unwind and keep warm.
These 10 properties, not far from NYC, have some of the most impressive fireplaces to sit in front of.
You can rent out these barns on Airbnb this fall
As temperatures drop and the Northeast gets ready for hibernation, spending a cozy weekend in a converted barn can be the perfect rustic getaway from NYC.
Airbnb has a slew of unique barn stays that'll surprise you. From old milk barns on wide-open acreage to smaller all-wood barns, there's a way to get farm vibes in a comfortable space for you and your crew — big wooden beams and all. And yes, these are all heated!
Below, we have rounded up 10 amazing Airbnb farm stays you can rent this fall and winter.
11 Airbnbs for ski getaways from NYC
The best winter getaways from NYC all have a few things in common: Charming aesthetics, snug blankets, steaming cups of hot chocolate and oodles of snow. These remarkable Airbnbs at ski resorts near NYC check all the boxes. Whether you’d like to book an effortless weekend trip within easy reach of the city or want to go the whole hog and take a full week out on the slopes, there are loads of cabins near NYC to rent on Airbnb. Beautiful chalets, contemporary condos and nineteenth-century farmhouses all appear on our list of Airbnbs near the slopes. Don’t forget your gloves!
The coolest Airbnb treehouse rentals near NYC
If you haven't been in a treehouse since you were a kid, you've been missing out. It's just as magical as a grown-up as it was back then. And there's no better time to rekindle your love for living aloft in the woods than right now. And the easiest way to do that? Renting a treehouse Airbnb, especially as the leaves change. There's nothing cozier and more magical than taking in nature's beauty from the air. It's a step up from camping near NYC and offers a way to have the secluded getaway that you sorely need. Make sure to pack your hiking boots and essentials! Some of these are quite off-the-grid.
Six unique Airbnbs you can rent in NYC
After being cooped up in our apartments for almost four months, New Yorkers are craving a change of scenery. And while we can't really travel that many places right now (since the EU has banned us), we're looking closer to home for possible getaways.
Airbnb is one option people are using to get out of their respective Groundhog Day-like situations. Staying in a new neighborhood can help cure that wanderlust for a bit and make you feel like a tourist in your own city.
And while it's best to stay at home right now, Airbnb does has an optional protocol, including a 40-page manual on proper cleaning practices, that suggests keeping at least 24 hours between rentals, among other things. So if you're going to rent an Airbnb, make sure to find out how the host is sanitizing the space and if masks are required.
We also highly recommend booking an entire place, not a room, as the former will demand less human interaction. And bring your own cleaning supplies to do a quick clean after check in.
All that being said, there are some incredible lodging options across the city worth checking into, from a houseboat stay to one with full skyline views and a private, outdoor cinema experience. Below are some of our favorites.
The coolest Airbnbs in New York City
For someplace to stay with a little more character than the typical hotel, book one of the best Airbnbs in New York City. This list includes something for every budget and neighborhood, from Brooklyn Airbnbs to modern Tribeca lofts. Not to mention every sense of style, ranging from sleek minimalism to boho chic to mid-century modern. Whether you’re a first-time visitor coming to town to see all the top New York attractions or a lifelong city dweller in need of a relaxing staycation, one of the coolest Airbnbs in New York City would make an ideal crashpad.
