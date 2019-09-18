Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Citi Bike is offering free bikes this Saturday, Sept 21
News / City Life

Citi Bike is offering free bikes this Saturday, Sept 21

By Collier Sutter Posted: Wednesday September 18 2019, 5:49pm

Citi Bike is offering free bikes this Saturday, Sept 21
Photograph: Courtesy Noffar Gat

New Yorkers love complaining about the subway. So, not surprisingly, many have considered the sweet life of biking instead with Citi Bikes. If this is you, or if you’ve just always been tempted to see NYC from the bike lane, here’s your chance. This Saturday, September 21, Citi Bike is offering a free Citi Bike Day Pass to celebrate the last weekend of summer.

With the Citi Bike day pass, you can access 24 hours of unlimited 30-minute rides. All you need to do is download the official app and tap ‘Choose A Pass.’ Then select the ‘Healthfirst Free Ride Day’ pass option.

But first: Safety! While enjoying your free ride all over the city, don’t get too distracted by the pretty New York views and hit a pedestrian or something. (That would be very bad.) Also keep a keen eye out for taxi or Uber doors flying open into the bike lane and getting seriously “doored”—that would not be fun either.

As you get the hang of taking your two-wheeler for a spin through the city, you can show off your biking chops all autumn long (without any of the summertime sweating) as you explore the best things to do this fall.

Happy riding!

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Collier Sutter

Born and bred right outside of New York City, Collier loves getting people off their couches and into the crux of New York’s playground and happenings. Collier got her start in the media industry writing on People Magazine’s food team where a normal day was interviewing stars like Danny DeVito about bathing in chocolate for M&M’s Super Bowl commercial. If she could subsist on Doughnut Plant alone, she’d do it in a heartbeat. She also loves propagating about her favorite taco joints that don’t scrimp on their fillings. When not eating out, she’s attending all types of music gigs in her now home borough of Brooklyn or in Queens.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest