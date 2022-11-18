You can ride bumper cars at the Standard this winter!

There is something inherently fun and incredibly nostalgic about riding in bumper cars—which is why we're oh-so-excited about the new setup at The Standard Hotel by the High Line.

In fact, the entire redesigned plaza that includes bumper car rides is an ode to 1980s punk culture (think safety pins, “Barbiecore” uniforms and mohawks everywhere), complete with a delicious food and drink menu featuring both comforting classics and more modern offerings.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Standard

There are a few pizzas to choose from—including a classic Margherita, a pepperoni version and a BBQ’d squash with kale, mozzarella and parsley—plus grilled hot dogs served with onion relish, sauerkraut and spicy brown mustard, a bucket of fried chicken wings and top-notch ranch potato chips with sour cream and chives.

On the drink front, choose from a variety of wines and beers, plus perfectly concocted cocktails that run the gamut from a hot Leather Interior (bourbon, amaro, hot chocolate, raspberry and egg) to the Bad Driver (vodka, botanical liqueur, blood orange and lemon). Non-alcoholic options on offer include a hot apple cider and a Test Dummy (lemongrass, orange, ginger, strawberry, lime and soda).

Keep in mind that guests who want to ride the bumper cars must be seven or older, at least 42 inches tall and under 300 pounds. An 8-10 minute ride will cost you $20.

Full hours of operation are right here.