You can ride MTA's beloved Nostalgia Trains again this holiday season

[title]
After a two-year hiatus, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (MTA) beloved holiday nostalgia train rides are back and better than ever. Not only will New Yorkers get to partake in this annual tradition showcasing the New York Transit Museum's vintage fleet, but they'll get to ride them along a completely new route. Woohoo!
Specifically, in honor of the museum’s “Reign of the Redbirds” exhibit, the nostalgia trains will feature the Train of Many Colors, which includes a selection of cars manufactured in the 1960s: the R-33, the R-33WF and the R-36.
“With ‘tartar red’ and ‘gunn red’ redbirds, kale green ‘green machines,’ blue and silver ‘platinum mist’ and the striking two-tone robin’s egg blue and cream ‘bluebird’ paint schemes, the festive holiday nostalgia train represents several different eras in New York City subway history,” reads an official press release.
Guests will ride along the 1 line, making all local stops between Chambers Street and 137th Street — City College from 10am through 5:30pm on November 27, December 4, December 11 and December 18. To note: all passengers will have to de-board before the next trip and there will be no in-system uptown-downtown transfer at the 137th Street station.
The cost of the experience? A single MetroCard swipe!
Below is the season's full route and schedule and, right here, find more information about the Nostalgia Rides.
The Holiday Nostalgia Train departs Chambers Street Station on the 1 line at:
10am
noon
2pm
4pm
The Holiday Nostalgia Train departs 137th Street Station on the 1 line at:
11am
1pm
3pm
5pm
The Holiday Nostalgia Train will make stops at:
Chambers St
Franklin St
Canal St
Houston St
Christopher St-Sheridan Sq
14 St
18 St
23 St
28 St
34 St-Penn Station
Times Sq-42 St
50 St
59 St-Columbus Circle
66 St-Lincoln Center
72 St
79 St
86 St
96 St
103 St
Cathedral Pkwy (110 St)
116 St-Columbia University
125 St (For uptown trains - last opportunity to return downtown or transfer)
137 St-City College (No in-system transfer at this station)