You can ride MTA's beloved Nostalgia Trains again this holiday season

After a two-year hiatus, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (MTA) beloved holiday nostalgia train rides are back and better than ever. Not only will New Yorkers get to partake in this annual tradition showcasing the New York Transit Museum's vintage fleet, but they'll get to ride them along a completely new route. Woohoo!

Specifically, in honor of the museum’s “Reign of the Redbirds” exhibit, the nostalgia trains will feature the Train of Many Colors, which includes a selection of cars manufactured in the 1960s: the R-33, the R-33WF and the R-36.

Photograph: Marc A. Hermann

“With ‘tartar red’ and ‘gunn red’ redbirds, kale green ‘green machines,’ blue and silver ‘platinum mist’ and the striking two-tone robin’s egg blue and cream ‘bluebird’ paint schemes, the festive holiday nostalgia train represents several different eras in New York City subway history,” reads an official press release.

Guests will ride along the 1 line, making all local stops between Chambers Street and 137th Street — City College from 10am through 5:30pm on November 27, December 4, December 11 and December 18. To note: all passengers will have to de-board before the next trip and there will be no in-system uptown-downtown transfer at the 137th Street station.

The cost of the experience? A single MetroCard swipe!

Photograph: Marc A. Hermann

Below is the season's full route and schedule and, right here, find more information about the Nostalgia Rides.

The Holiday Nostalgia Train departs Chambers Street Station on the 1 line at:

10am

noon

2pm

4pm

The Holiday Nostalgia Train departs 137th Street Station on the 1 line at:

11am

1pm

3pm

5pm



The Holiday Nostalgia Train will make stops at:

Chambers St

Franklin St

Canal St

Houston St

Christopher St-Sheridan Sq

14 St

18 St

23 St

28 St

34 St-Penn Station

Times Sq-42 St

50 St

59 St-Columbus Circle

66 St-Lincoln Center

72 St

79 St

86 St

96 St

103 St

Cathedral Pkwy (110 St)

116 St-Columbia University

125 St (For uptown trains - last opportunity to return downtown or transfer)

137 St-City College (No in-system transfer at this station)