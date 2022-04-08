You can ride the vintage 20th Century Limited train from NYC this spring

Train buffs, prepare to book your ticket, an iconic vintage train has (briefly) returned to New York's railroad system.

Last fall, the 20th Century Limited took New Yorkers on an upstate adventure, and now the antique train is back on the tracks. Hudson River Rail Excursions is running its day trips once again this June.

The voyage kicks off at Moynihan Train Hall, where ticketed passengers for the excursion will have access to Amtrak’s brand new “Metropolitan Lounge”. From there, step back in time on one of two historic cars—the Hickory Creek and Tavern-Lounge No. 43, which will then transport you upstate.

On the journey between New York and Albany, lunch and drinks will be served while you forget all about screen time. Instead, enjoy the one-of-a-kind view of the Hudson River.

Once the train reaches Albany-Rensselaer station, stretch your legs for a few hours before train returns along the Hudson as the sun sets over the river. This recreated historic journey will traverse the same tracks that the 20th Century Limited did from 1902 to 1967.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hudson River Rail Excursions (@hudsonriverrail)

Tickets for the Hickory Creek car are $349 for the luxury accommodations. A four-course meal will be cooked by a chef in the on-board kitchen, plus unlimited beer and wine will be served in-seat throughout the trip. As the rearmost car on the 20th Century Limited, Hickory Creek offers an amazing lookout lounge with oversize windows. Today it has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, plus lounge seats for 16 and dining for 8.

Tickets for the Tavern-Lounge No. 43 are $149 and include a buffet of catered sandwiches and sides. The bar is also BYOB, so you can pack your own minibar. Big picture windows are also available for scenic views and the car harkens back to an era when long distance travel was a social activity. There are 28 lounge seats, plus diner-style seating and a bar.

Tickets for the June weekend voyages go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10am.