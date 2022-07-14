You can run up 1,576 stairs to the 86th floor of the Empire State Building this fall

It is time to start training for the always fun 2022 Empire State Building Run-Up, which is taking place on October 6 at 8pm this year.

As is the case annually, about 150 runners will get to race up the 1,576 stars to the 86th floor of the iconic building.

Registration, which you can find right here, works on a first-come, first-served basis so you'll want to input your information as soon as possible. It will cost you $125 to participate in the 44th annual event but, worry not, you'll only be charged upon acceptance.

An obvious feat of athletic prowess, the event has become a huge part of the city's cultural calendar, with participants constantly trying to beat the men's course record of 9 minutes and 33 seconds set by Australian Paul Crake back in 2003 and the women's course record of 11 minutes and 23 seconds set by Andrea Mayr of Austria in 2006.

Given that the race spans 1,050 feet (approximately one-fifth of a mile vertically), we must admit that we admire any runner that can complete the course in any given amount of time.

If you just can't even imagine partaking in the physical activity, you might just simply want to visit the landmark—which has recently been crowned the number one attraction in all of the United States, likely in part due to the relatively recently renovated 102nd floor observatory.