You can stay in this secluded dome house just 90 minutes outside NYC

This fall, you can immerse yourself in autumn with a stay in a massive dome house 90 minutes outside of NYC.

The “Unique Dome Home” on Airbnb is situated on 28 acres of private forest in New Paltz, New York and is surrounded by wildlife, including deer, turtles, wild turkeys, birds, chipmunks, groundhogs, squirrels and rabbits, according to its listing. Its huge glass windows reach the top of the modern-looking dome, making you feel like you’re outside, inside.

Better yet, the super airy stay has enough room for seven, making it easier to afford if you split the price among you (it’s $832 per night), and has been updated to include a modern kitchen, a hot tub, a baby grand piano for those inspiring moments when words no longer suffice, “strong” internet, a house-wide sound system, an outdoor tent, a good espresso machine and towel warmers.

Photograph: courtesy of Airbnb

Photograph: courtesy of Airbnb

Photograph: courtesy of Airbnb

Even cooler, the hot tub is under a dome tent on the edge of the woods so you’re covered but immersed in nature. There’s also a private bouldering gym next door that you can book and there’s a veggie garden that you can pick produce from when you’re not entranced by the stream and waterfalls throughout the property. It seems like a veritable Disneyesque oasis.

It does have one rule—there’s absolutely no touching of its hyperbaric chamber or closets.

For those who want a more luxurious experience, the hosts can provide daily housekeeping, car or helicopter transfer services from NYC or airports, stock the fridge and pantry prior to your arrival and provide adventure guides for rock climbing, a spa day, or lunch or dinner at the mountain house for an extra fee.

Whether you book these additional services or not, this dome stay promises to be an unforgettable fall getaway.