You can step into Edward Hopper’s paintings in NYC’s Meatpacking District this weekend

Some paintings have the power to make art come alive, but a new activation this week will truly make brushstrokes jump off the canvas.

In honor of the late American painter Edward Hopper's birthday (he would be 142 years old!), the Meatpacking District is hosting a series of 3-D interactive painting installations that you can become a part of. The free event, titled "Step Into Hopper" pays homage to three of the artist's renowned works from July 19 through July 22 in Gansevoort Plaza (38 Gansevoort St.)

In this first-of-its-kind event, see life-size re-creations of “Nighthawks,” “Soir Bleu,” and “Early Sunday Morning.” You’ll be able to pose with these recognizable works and create your own interpretations of the art with the help of live performers. Activities begin at 1pm on Friday, July 19, then run all day Saturday-Monday, before wrapping up at 5pm on Tuesday, July 23.

The activation, hosted by Meatpacking BID, was created in partnership with The Whitney Museum of American Art, which is home to the most Edward Hopper works of any museum worldwide. The museum celebrates the artist’s July 22 birthday every year as a tribute to his impact on American art. Hopper was one of the most prominent realist painters of 20th-century America and is widely known for his depictions of the urban and rural American experience.

Here's what to expect this weekend

Photograph: Courtesy of Meatpacking BID | Nighthawks by Edward Hopper

Nighthawks

Take a seat inside Hopper’s iconic diner scene, complete with a live barista serving coffee from a neighborhood vendor on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, from 11am onward while supplies last.

Photograph: Courtesy of Meatpacking BID | Soir Bleu by Edward Hopper

Soir Bleu

Transporting visitors into Hopper’s introspective take on French café culture, a clown performer will be present on Friday, July 19, Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21 to set the scene.

Photograph: Courtesy of Meatpacking BID | Early Sunday Morning by Edward Hopper

Early Sunday Morning

Step off the bustling streets of present-day New York City and into the stillness of this portrait of Seventh Avenue in the 1930s all weekend.

More Hopper Celebrations

If you want to see the original paintings of "Soir Bleu" and "Early Sunday Morning," head to the Whitney where they're currently on view. After viewing his art at the Whitney, you can make some art of your own and even explore a map showing NYC spots he painted.

For the more athletic art lovers, there's even a 60-mile round-trip bike ride from the Whitney Museum to the Hopper House in Nyack.