You can still sign up for a booze-soaked adult summer camp in New York this year

No, it’s not too late to sign up! The boozy Camp No Counselors is returning to New York for yet another summer of kickball, drinking, bonfires, Slip ’N Slides, stargazing, drinking, color wars, friendship bracelets and drinking.

The adult summer camp in Paradox, New York, currently has six long weekends scheduled for the 2018 season: May 17–20, May 31–Jun 3, Aug 31–Sept 3, Sept 6–9 and Sept 13–16.

Tickets range from $599 to $725 and include food, booze, lodging and all your favorite camp activities of yesteryear. There are still spots available in the first camp of the season in New York, and we have an exclusive discount for Time Out readers: Sign up for the May 17–20 weekend and get $100 off with code TimeOutNY100.

So what are you waiting for? It’s the perfect place to reconnect with nature, spend the day playing sports in the sunshine or get wasted at a pajama-themed costume party.

