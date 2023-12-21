New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
2024 New Year's Eve sign in Times Square
Photograph: Courtesy of the Times Square Alliance

You can take a picture next to the giant 2024 sign in Times Square before New Year's Eve

Don't forget to also write your wishes for 2024 on confetti that will be blasted through the sky on December 31.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

It’s not even Christmas yet but we are, of course, already looking forward to the New Year—and so are officials dealing with the annual shenanigans set to take over Times Square on December 31. 

Yesterday, the iconic "2024" numerals arrived on site after a cross-country tour in a Kia EV9 that kicked off in Los Angeles and stopped in Tucson and Philadelphia along the way. 

Before getting mounted on top of 1 Times Square as part of the world-renowned celebration, the signs will take up residence on Broadway between 46th and 47th Streets through tomorrow night (Friday, December 22) at midnight.

All those interested will get to snap a photo next to the numerals starting 11am through 11:59pm today and tomorrow. 

Made up of 588 lightbulbs and weighing over 1,000 pounds each, the 7-foot-tall numbers are just as iconic as the 12,000-pound ball that also calls Times Square home at the turn of each new year. This is all to say: you’ll get to pose alongside a piece of New York history and welcome 2024 if you visit the site on time—don’t miss your chance, then!

While in the area, consider also stopping by the famous New Year's Eve wishing wall, which is back in Times Square urging New Yorkers to write all of their wishes for the upcoming year on pieces of confetti that will then be blasted through the sky during the December 31 celebrations.

It is, indeed, the most wonderful time of the year.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on New Year

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.