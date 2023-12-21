You can take a picture next to the giant 2024 sign in Times Square before New Year's Eve

Don't forget to also write your wishes for 2024 on confetti that will be blasted through the sky on December 31.

It’s not even Christmas yet but we are, of course, already looking forward to the New Year—and so are officials dealing with the annual shenanigans set to take over Times Square on December 31.

Yesterday, the iconic "2024" numerals arrived on site after a cross-country tour in a Kia EV9 that kicked off in Los Angeles and stopped in Tucson and Philadelphia along the way.

Before getting mounted on top of 1 Times Square as part of the world-renowned celebration, the signs will take up residence on Broadway between 46th and 47th Streets through tomorrow night (Friday, December 22) at midnight.

All those interested will get to snap a photo next to the numerals starting 11am through 11:59pm today and tomorrow.

Made up of 588 lightbulbs and weighing over 1,000 pounds each, the 7-foot-tall numbers are just as iconic as the 12,000-pound ball that also calls Times Square home at the turn of each new year. This is all to say: you’ll get to pose alongside a piece of New York history and welcome 2024 if you visit the site on time—don’t miss your chance, then!

While in the area, consider also stopping by the famous New Year's Eve wishing wall, which is back in Times Square urging New Yorkers to write all of their wishes for the upcoming year on pieces of confetti that will then be blasted through the sky during the December 31 celebrations.

It is, indeed, the most wonderful time of the year.