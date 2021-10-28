New York
Timeout

Highbridge Water Tower
Photograph: Shutterstock

You can tour this historic NYC tower for the first time in a decade

Highbridge Water Tower is back and tours are free!

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
It took ten years and a $5 million renovation, but the historic Highbridge Water Tower in Washington Heights is finally open to the public once more.

The 200-feet-tall landmark opened back in 1872 as part of the Croton Aqueduct system, which was meant to increase water pressure throughout Harlem. It still stands near 174th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

According to ABC News, "water once flowed through the pipe inside and then into a sprawling seven-acre reservoir which sat where the pool is." New systems, fire- and weather-related issues (Hurricane Sandy, for example) eventually led to the closing of the destination—until now.

Starting November 21, urban park rangers will be on site to give free guided tours to visitors. Fair warning: you'll only be able to take a peek inside of the structure while on these tours as the tower will still remain unaccessible by unaccompanied visitors. Registration for the first guided tour starts on November 10 right here.

The renovation included the installation of new windows, window guards and lighting, plus repairs to the famous spiral cast-iron staircase, the roof, flooring, masonry and more. 

"I hope that the Highbridge Water Tower can become a place where local residents and New Yorkers visiting Northern Manhattan can enjoy the magnificent aerial view," tweeted council member Ydanis Rodriguez after a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier today. 

As the Landmarks Preservation Commission stated back in 1967, the Highbridge Water Tower is "one of Manhattan's most picturesque architectural monuments." For what it's worth, we're so excited to be able to marvel at it from the inside once again.

