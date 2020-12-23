You can visit a life-size gingerbread house an hour from NYC

So you've hit up Dyker Heights and you're looking for more sparkling holiday lights destinations to get into the festive spirit. How about a real-life gingerbread house? This Ronkonkoma, Long Island house has been a holiday landmark in the area for years and is know for its gum drop rooftop lights and candy decorations.

The couple behind it all, Peter Tomasello and his husband Drew Jordan, have been jazzing up their house for over five years now. They haven't stopped at just house decor either. The entire property is a magical gingerbread land—a village in their backyard has mini houses, a giant mechanical cupcake assembly line and an interactive candy factory.

On Facebook, the couple announced the displays will run this year from December 1 to January 1. If you plan to visit the attraction this season, masks are required and capacity will be monitored to avoid crowds.

"The Ronkonkoma Gingerbread House is an extremely difficult display to run under these unfortunate circumstances. We spent months trying to figure out a way to be as safe as possible and still deliver a unique and magical experience," the Facebook post explained.

Look out for this year’s brand new additions which include scenes of a life-size mechanical cupcake assembly line and a new scene featuring Minions.

“The backyard display has been completely redesigned and features the all new Sammy's candy factory," they also added.

The experience is free for all, but the couple encourages families to donate to the Nassau/Suffolk Chapter of the Autism Society of America.

While it may be a bit more fitting for a house like this to be located on Gumdrop Lane, you can spot the over-the-top display on North Huron Street in Ronkonkoma, just a one hour drive from NYC.

