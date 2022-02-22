You can walk inside a giant balloon made of recycled bags at The Shed

"Becoming Aerosolar," by Tomás Seraceno, sheds light on humans' impact on the environment.

The Shed, a massive multi-disciplinary arts center in Hudson Yards, is quickly becoming the go-to art destination in New York.

New Yorkers are currently rushing to the destination to walk through a giant, tent-like space that's actually a grounded balloon made up of colorful, recycled plastic grocery bags. The installation, dubbed "Museo Aero Solar," is part of Argentinian artist Tomás Saraceno's large-scale exhibit "Particular Matter(s)," and it's totally worth traveling to the West side of town for.

The piece is meant to call out to humans' impact on the environment. It is, in fact, a project by Saraceno's own Aerocene Foundation, a global non-profit organization dedicated to the development of fuel-free flying.

The theme echoes throughout the artist's other work as well. Across three of the Shed's four public spaces, Saraceno has, in fact, mounted a series of works that preach the importance of climate justice informed by human and nonhuman life-form perspectives. (You might have noticed the human-sized spider web set inside a 95-foot-diameter bottle in another installation on premise.)

Just as the rest of the exhibit, "Museo Aero Solar" is a visually striking installation that—of course—makes for great Instagram fodder (although social media certainly doesn't do the piece justice). You've got until April 17 to go see it with your own eyes.

And if you find yourself craving more of Saraceno's work, head to the Tanya Bonakdar Gallery in Chelsea to browse through "Tomás Saraceno: Silent Autumn," a solo exhibition of the artist's pieces now on view through March 26.

Below, check out some more footage of "Museo Aero Solar:"

