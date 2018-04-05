You can walk through a rainbow house in Brooklyn this weekend

Contrary to the temperature outside, spring is actually here in NYC. And while the city might not be blooming in color yet, some New Yorkers have decided to add a little color to the city.

A new spring art installation called MONOCHROME by Cj Hendry is making its debut in Brooklyn this weekend. Hendry built the home entirely from scratch, and sits in the middle of a 10,000-square-foot warehouse in Greenpoint. Each of the seven rooms are drenched in one singular color, ranging from welcoming blues to bright yellows.

Basically, we have your next Instagram post planned for you.

Photograph: Andy Romer

Photograph: Andy Romer

MONOCHROME is open to the public from Thursday, April 5, to Sunday, April 8, from 10am to 5pm at 276 Greenpoint Avenue. To sweeten the pot just a bit, this experience is absolutely free. Just follow the yellow brick road, I mean, the yellow dots, outside the building to installation.

