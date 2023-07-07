New York
The Empire State Building lit up with the skyline in the background.
Photograph: By Bryan Smith

You can watch "Sleepless in Seattle" on top of the Empire State Building

Catch an iconic NYC rom-com in its most romantic setting for one night only.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
The Empire State Building is colloquially known as the world's most romantic building, thanks to the dozens of iconic rom-com scenes, real life proposals and plenty of dates and cute (or gross, depending) kissing pics at the top of the skyscraper.

Now, 1990s movie buffs can live out their romantic fantasies at a special screening at one of the movies that helped make this rooftop so iconic. 

In honor of the 30th Anniversary of its debut, Sleepless in Seattle will be shown at the Empire State Building on Sunday, July 9. The special movie night costs $99, and refreshments including soda, popcorn and candy will be provided. Tickets include access to the 86th floor observatory deck as well as the 102nd floor and its 360-views, following the screening of the movie on the 80th floor. 

The movie will start at 9pm, and the observatories are open until midnight. Arrive early if you want to see the sunset. 

Visitors are also encouraged to recreate the iconic movie poster from the 1993 film and can share their shots on social with the hashtag #Sleepless30. 

“The Empire State Building and its reimagined Observatory have been featured in countless movie moments, and one of the most beloved for many will always be Sleepless in Seattle, which culminates at the top of the ‘World’s Most Romantic Building’ right here in the heart of Manhattan,” said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory.

Those who want to complete the experience with a Seattle trip can also enter a Sleepless in Seattle Sweepstakes online through July 21. One winner will be randomly selected and announced on August 7 and receive a six-night trip for two to both Seattle and New York City. The prize includes complimentary flights from their home city to both cities and back, courtesy of Alaska Airlines, a three-night stay at The Pan Pacific Hotel in Downtown Seattle, a VIP tour of the Space Needle with dinner for two at the upscale Loupe Lounge on the world’s first and only revolving glass floor and much more, plus a New York City experience. 

