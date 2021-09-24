You can watch the Met Opera's season-opener live for free on Monday

Over the last year and a half, one of NYC’s most popular at-home cultural activities was the free Met Opera livestream. Now, opera fans and others can take advantage of another livestream being produced by the cultural institution. This time, however, rather than watching a production from your apartment, you can watch it from the middle of Times Square, surrounded by others.

A 15-year tradition continues this Monday when the Met Opera will once again partner with the Times Square Alliance to premiere its season-opening opera live from the crossroads of the world. To catch the performance of 2021’s season opener, Fire Shut Up in My Bones, you can head to Duffy Square and the Broadway Plazas between 43rd and 44th Streets and between 46th and 47th Streets.

Attendance to watch the live simulcast of the opera is completely free and no tickets are required. Over 2,000 ushered seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, so just get there early if you want to snag a chair! The “house” opens at 5pm with the pre-show at 5:30pm and curtain up at 6pm.

In addition to kicking off the start of the Metropolitan Opera’s 2021-2022 season after a lengthy absence of 18 months, the night’s performance marks the first-ever time that the company has performed an opera by a Black composer. Fire Shut Up in My Bones is based on the memoir by New York Times columnist Charles Blow with a score by the composer Terence Blanchard.

You can find out more information about the Metropolitan Opera’s upcoming season here.