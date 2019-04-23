Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right You can win a trip to Hawaii right now by buying a MetroCard
By Michaela Kilgallen Posted: Tuesday April 23 2019, 2:15pm

Hawaii Maui Makena Big Beach
Courtesy CC/Flickr/dronepicr

As much as we all love our daily commutes, what if your MetroCard could get you to Hawaii and not just Union Square?

That’s right! One subway rider (and a friend) could soon be on a warm beach and sipping tropical cocktails from hallowed pieces of fruit.

Starting today, eight MTA stations will be stocked with a total of 250,000 Hawaii-branded MetroCards. Enter the code on the back of the card before April 30, and you (plus the aforementioned friend) will be entered to win a round trip flight to the island of your choice, a seven-day hotel stay, rental car and $1,500 gift card.

If you can picture yourself chilling in a hammock surrounded by white sand and palm trees, make sure to grab a limited-edition MetroCard at the following subway stations:

  • 72nd and Amsterdam
  • 86th and Lexington
  • 59th and Columbus
  • 23rd and 8th
  • 14th St. Union Square
  • Broadway Lafayette
  • Fulton Street
  • Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr

The winning New Yorker will be drawn on May 8, but if that isn’t you, Hawaii Tourism will still be running contests every month through October, including a collaboration with Governors Ball next month, Barry’s Bootcamp in June and Best Made in July.

Good luck!

By Michaela Kilgallen

