You can win a trip to Hawaii right now by buying a MetroCard

As much as we all love our daily commutes, what if your MetroCard could get you to Hawaii and not just Union Square?

That’s right! One subway rider (and a friend) could soon be on a warm beach and sipping tropical cocktails from hallowed pieces of fruit.

Starting today, eight MTA stations will be stocked with a total of 250,000 Hawaii-branded MetroCards. Enter the code on the back of the card before April 30, and you (plus the aforementioned friend) will be entered to win a round trip flight to the island of your choice, a seven-day hotel stay, rental car and $1,500 gift card.

If you can picture yourself chilling in a hammock surrounded by white sand and palm trees, make sure to grab a limited-edition MetroCard at the following subway stations:

72nd and Amsterdam

86th and Lexington

59th and Columbus

23rd and 8th

14th St. Union Square

Broadway Lafayette

Fulton Street

Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr

The winning New Yorker will be drawn on May 8, but if that isn’t you, Hawaii Tourism will still be running contests every month through October, including a collaboration with Governors Ball next month, Barry’s Bootcamp in June and Best Made in July.

Good luck!