You can write on New Year's Eve confetti at Times Square's wishing wall

Remember in middle school when the student council set up a suggestion box that ultimately led to...nothing? Well, it looks like Times Square is doing the same thing! Actually, it's kind of sweet: Through December 29, you can post well-wishes for the gregorian year to come on little post-its, which will then be used as confetti when the ball drops on New Year's Eve.

The wall is up now on Broadway between 46th and 47th streets, and you can post from 11am–8pm every day. If you don't want to actually go to Times Square—and we do not blame you—but still want to share a wish, you can post them on Twitter or Instagram with the tag #confettiwish, or post on the site's digital wall.

While we're here, I have some personal wishes for the year ahead in Times Square that I'd like to share:

I wish for nobody to try to sell me their homemade CD at Times Square.

I wish for edible food near Times Square.

I wish for actual cell phone reception in Times Square.

I wish to not see an ad for an Adam Sandler movie while walking through Times Square.

I wish to not get lost in the Port Authority underground mole people subway station by Times Square.

There, I already feel better! Should make a nice addition to the whole ton of confetti at this year's NYE.