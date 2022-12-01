You can write your wishes for 2023 on confetti in Times Square

Just like in the past few years, folks walking around Times Square will be able to write down their wishes for 2023 on pieces of confetti that will be released at midnight on New Year's Eve as the ball drops.

Find the aptly named Wishing Wall on the Broadway plaza between 43rd and 47th Streets, every day until December 29 from 11am to 8pm. Heads up that the destination will not be there on Christmas Day, though.

Don't think you'll get there before the New Year? Worry not! You can submit your wish virtually right here or on Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #ConfettiWish. You've got until December 28 to input your desire online, after which it will be printed on the confetti and be part of the 3,000 pounds of the stuff that will be released in the area as we celebrate the arrival of 2023.

"When the ball drops and the clock strikes midnight on 2023, we will all watch with amazement as a blizzard of confetti blankets the sky filled with the hopes and dreams of people from around the world," said Jeffrey Straus, president of Countdown Entertainment, co-organizer of Times Square New Year's Eve, in an official statement. "Submitting a confetti wish gives everyone the ability to be part of the magic that happens on New Year’s Eve in Times Square."

Whether it's the disappearance of rats from our beloved restaurants, lower rent prices, cleaner streets or the ability to find our soul mates in New York's jungle-like dating world, we've got loads to wish for in the New Year. Who knows? Times Square might actually deliver for once.