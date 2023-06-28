You could win a luxury trip to Australia just by drinking this coffee

G'day mate, ready for a free trip Down Under? You may just be flying halfway across the world soon, thanks to a fun promo from Aussie cafe Bluestone Lane.

In honor of its 10th birthday on July 24th, Bluestone Lane is celebrating the milestone anniversary of its growing business by giving one local guest (and a mate) a luxury round-trip to Australia.

To enter, simply place an order on the Bluestone Lane app at your nearest café between July 1 and July 24. Every app order is a chance to win! Your daily coffee now gets you a step closer to visiting Australia. The winner will be selected at random on July 24—the ultimate birthday present from the company. The free trip is also in partnership with Tourism Australia, Qantas, LuxuryEscapes, and Penfolds.

Ben Hider

Bluestone Lane has locations in the West Village (55 Greenwich Avenue & 30 Carmine Street), Midtown East (400 Madison Avenue & 330 Madison Avenue), The Upper East Side (1085 Fifth Avenue), The Upper West Side (417 Amsterdam Avenue), East Village (51 Astor Place), and many more throughout Manhattan. A Dumbo location is at 55 Prospect Street and The Bluestone Lane Beach Collective is out in Montauk.

The cafe also went semi-viral earlier this year for having one of the best drink deals in the city, a $5 Aperol Spritz, all day, every day. The Bluestone Lane app also offers special perks, discounts and points, so even if you don’t win a trip, you may gain a cold brew.

Bluestone Lane was created in 2013 by Nick Stone, who wanted to bring the coffee culture of his hometown, Melbourne, to Manhattan. Ten years later, it has become the fastest-growing premium café and lifestyle brand in the U.S. with a motto of making everyone feel like a local. Known for introducing the Flat White and “Avocado Smash” stateside, Bluestone Lane now welcomes locals at over 70 coffee shops & cafés, with more doors opening this year, across the country.