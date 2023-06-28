New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A hand pouring syrup into a dish at Bluestone Lane
Photograph: courtesy Bluestone Lane

You could win a luxury trip to Australia just by drinking this coffee

The Aussie cafe Bluestone Lane wants to send you to the motherland.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

G'day mate, ready for a free trip Down Under? You may just be flying halfway across the world soon, thanks to a fun promo from Aussie cafe Bluestone Lane.

In honor of its 10th birthday on July 24th, Bluestone Lane is celebrating the milestone anniversary of its growing business by giving one local guest (and a mate) a luxury round-trip to Australia. 

RECOMMENDED: Black Tap and Threes Brewing are teaming up for an exclusive tasting menu

To enter, simply place an order on the Bluestone Lane app at your nearest café between July 1 and July 24. Every app order is a chance to win! Your daily coffee now gets you a step closer to visiting Australia. The winner will be selected at random on July 24—the ultimate birthday present from the company. The free trip is also in partnership with Tourism Australia, Qantas, LuxuryEscapes, and Penfolds. 

Bluestone Lane
Ben Hider

Bluestone Lane has locations in the West Village (55 Greenwich Avenue & 30 Carmine Street), Midtown East (400 Madison Avenue & 330 Madison Avenue), The Upper East Side (1085 Fifth Avenue), The Upper West Side (417 Amsterdam Avenue), East Village (51 Astor Place), and many more throughout Manhattan. A Dumbo location is at 55 Prospect Street and The Bluestone Lane Beach Collective is out in Montauk.

The cafe also went semi-viral earlier this year for having one of the best drink deals in the city, a $5 Aperol Spritz, all day, every day. The Bluestone Lane app also offers special perks, discounts and points, so even if you don’t win a trip, you may gain a cold brew.

Bluestone Lane was created in 2013 by Nick Stone, who wanted to bring the coffee culture of his hometown, Melbourne, to Manhattan. Ten years later, it has become the fastest-growing premium café and lifestyle brand in the U.S. with a motto of making everyone feel like a local. Known for introducing the Flat White and “Avocado Smash” stateside, Bluestone Lane now welcomes locals at over 70 coffee shops & cafés, with more doors opening this year, across the country. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.