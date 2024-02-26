You could win a year's supply of Raising Cane's fried chicken at their Harlem opening tomorrow

If you found yourself in Times Square at all last summer, then you might have seen a long line stretching out of the hottest new club in the city: A spanking new 8,000 square-foot flagship Raising Cane’s, which was the first iteration of the famous fast food joint in NYC.

Following the success of the Times Square location—which has an entire mind-numbing Texas toast-themed seating area—the Louisiana-based fast food chain opened several more locations and is opening its newest spot in Harlem tomorrow, February 27.

RECOMMENDED: Raising Cane’s NYC finally opens its flagship in Times Square

The opening day will be filled with celebrations and giveaways that sound straight out of Willy Wonka’s vision board. If you show up between 7:15am and 8:15am, you’ll be able to enter a drawing to be one of 20 people to get free Raising Cane’s for an entire year. The first 100 customers will also receive a free Harlem beanie if they get a 3 Finger Combo, Box Combo, or Caniac Combo.

If you’re set on attending the opening, wear something warm: It’s going to be in the low 40s tomorrow morning and from 7am to 9am, people waiting in line will get complimentary hot ginger drinks from The Ginjan brothers, a Guinean-owned cafe near the new Raising Cane’s location. If you just want to turn up while getting a whiff of their famous Texas toast, DJ Stormin’ Norman, who is a Harlem legend, will be spinning at the restaurant from 7am till 7pm.

They also invited the W.A.F.F.L.E CREW, a Harlem collective of dancers, entertainers and music producers who will perform and set the vibe from noon to 1pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel Leitch 🇬🇾🇱🇨 NYC📍 (@wafflekozik)

Raising Cane’s was founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and has long been a southern fast food staple. They’re most known for their fried chicken tenders, their “secret” dipping sauce and Texas toast, which is essentially a thick piece of toast that is buttered on both sides.

The new location is on 124 West 125th Street between Malcolm X and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevards. If you can’t make it to the opening, they’ll be in business seven days a week after tomorrow.