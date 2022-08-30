You might soon be able to take a jet from New York and get to London in 3.5 hours

It appears as if aviation experts are really trying to get New Yorkers to London in record times, a trip that currently takes around seven hours.

This isn't a new cause to take on: when supersonic airline Concorde launched, folks were able to fly from London to New York and vice versa at a record time of two hours and 53 minutes.

Although the last such high-speed plane was decommissioned nearly two decades ago, aviation startup Boom Supersonic is looking to disrupt the industry with a new airline model called Overture, which, according to reports, three different airlines have already placed orders for.

The Guardian reports that, earlier this month, American Airlines committed to purchasing up to 20 of these jets with an option to purchase 40 more. According to the outlet, United Airlines ordered 15 of them last year and Virgin Atlantic agreed to purchase a number of them in 2016 as well.

If all goes smoothly, the jets will be produced by 2025 and will be able to carry 65 to 88 passengers each across oceans in 2029. At that point, flying from London to New York would take about 3.5 hours. That's almost half the time it currently takes to complete the trip.

For comparison purposes: the new jets are expected to operate at around 1,304 miles per hour whereas the Concorde flew at a top speed of 1,566 miles per hour.

What's more, Boom Supersonic seems to be very well aware of its environmental impact and, according to The Guardian, hopes to achieve net zero carbon dioxide by 2025 and net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

A spokesperson told the outlet that, to achieve these goals, the company prioritizes "circularity by repurposing used tooling, recycling components on the shop floor, and leveraging additive manufacturing techniques that result in less manufacturing waste and lighter, more fuel-efficient products."

Price-wise, the service will clearly be a premium one, at least at first offering business class rates for each seat.

This is an incredibly exciting piece of news, especially since it seems to be well passed the logistical phase given the fact that a number of airlines have already ordered the jets. We are, indeed, living in the future.