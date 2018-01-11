You only have 10 days left to see a film at Sunshine Cinema

For one of downtown’s most well-known art house movie theater, the sun is about to set.

Landmark Sunshine, a five-screen complex on Houston Street, has confirmed to Deadline that they’ll be screening their final reel on January 21. In case you’re better at movies than math, that means you only have 10 days before the venerable Lower East Side theater closes its doors for good. Roll credits. Fin.

The closing doesn’t exactly come as a surprise. A local community board turned down a request for a liquor license back in 2012 and plans for dinner service were soon scrapped, dealing the theater a major setback. In May, East End Capital and K Property Group purchased the building for $31.5 million and currently plan on demolishing it to make way for a mix of office space and real estate.

Going out on an exceedingly appropriate note, the cinema is hosting midnight screenings of cult classic The Room both this weekend and next (with Tommy Wiseau in person!). If you’re not able to catch a film before next Sunday, don’t fret too much. Landmark opened a fancy, state-of-the-art new theater last fall at 625 W 57th St.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.