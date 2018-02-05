You only have one week left to see the largest Michelangelo exhibit in the Met’s history

We know we’ve been talking about this exhibit since last May, but seriously, you don’t want to miss it.

“Michelangelo: Divine Draftsman and Designer” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art is the largest collection of the Italian Renaissance artist’s works in the museum’s history. It’s been on view since November but closes on February 12, meaning you have just one week left to go see it.

The exhibit features 133 drawings, the artist’s very first painting and a bust of Brutus that quickly became Instagram-selfie bait. Even Michelangelo the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle went to visit his namesake’s works. You can see some of the artwork here, but honestly, it’s much better in person.

If you need another incentive to visit the Met this month, remember that the museum will start charging a mandatory admission fee to anyone without a New York ID starting on March 1. If you want to take advantage of the current pay-what-you-wish policy, head over there now.

