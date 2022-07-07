New York
Timeout

American Ballet Theatre
Photograph: Courtesy of American Ballet Theatre

You still have time to see American Ballet Theatre's summer shows

Including the wonderful 'Romeo and Juliet.'

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
After three (long!) years, American Ballet Theatre (ABT) has officially returned to the Metropolitan Opera House stage. Beware, though: the company's summer season is currently in full swing and will wrap things up by July 16—so make sure to attend one of the shows before then.

The highlight of the season, the New York premiere of Alexei Ratmansky's Of Love and Rage, happened earlier this month, as did twelve performances of Swan Lake, but you've still got time to catch Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet. You're going to have to act pretty fast, though.

Beginning July 11, New Yorkers will be treated to a total of eight shows starring Hee Seo and Daniel Camargo in the title roles. You can purchase tickets for those right here

A few notes to keep in mind: given the current world order, ticket holders may actually exchange or refund their passes up until noon of the day of the performance at no extra charge. All audience members must be fully vaccinated and provide in-person proof of their vaccine status when attending a show. Keep in mind that a negative COVID-19 test will not be accepted as an alternative to said proof.

Given the few years we've collectively just been through, there is just something about being part of any sort of cultural pursuit in-person that tickles all of our senses—especially an elegant dance show that reminds us of the power of live performance. See you at the ballet, then?

