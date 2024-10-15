You will only be able to see this comet from NYC now—or you will have to wait 8,000 years to catch it again

In astrological time, eight thousand years is merely the blink of an eye. But we're working with human hours down here on planet Earth, so hearing about a comet that will be visible from New York for the last time for over eight centuries is something that certainly catches our attention.

C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, as the comet is known, was discovered approaching the inner solar system in 2023 for the first time. Although scientists believe that the star would break up as it approached the sun some time this past September, the comet actually stayed mostly intact and has been visible across several parts of the world since then. Most notable, across the southern hemisphere.

New Yorkers can expect to catch the celestial spectacle during its peak between now and October 26, which is when the next full moon is expected. Right now is a perfect time to go upstate in search of the comet, considering that the leaves are rapidly changing color and will be reaching peak fall foliage in the next few weeks. If you're extra lucky, you might even see the Northern Lights while you're upstate, given the ongoing solar storm that has made them visible much further south than usual.

There are, of course, unique challenges to seeing the comet from New York. For one, our light pollution is pretty intense and you'd be hard pressed to find a large stretch of land where you can experience pitch darkness for optimal viewing. Worry not, though: there are ways to improve your odds of spotting this once-in-many-lifetimes event.

NASA recommends starting to look for the comet just after full nightfall and turning your gaze southwest, just about 10 degrees from the horizon. If you're really into astronomy, then you know where the constellations of Sagittarius and Scorpio are—the comet will fall right in-between them two. If you don't know anything about that, we recommend going with someone who does, just so you're not looking in the wrong direction.

The comet is expected to completely disappear from view in November and, as we mentioned earlier, it will not be visible again for 8,000 long years—so try not to miss this opportunity if you can.