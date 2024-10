Last night, likely thanks to a geomagnetic storm that could have affected our communications systems, New Yorkers were treated to the beautiful spectacle that is the Northern Lights.

Also known as Aurora Borealis, the celestial event turned the sky all shades of pink, orange and blue—adding even more flair to our stunning skyline.

Here are some amazing pictures that city dwellers snapped last night:

I picked a good night for a boat ride #northernlights #nyc pic.twitter.com/6KBPPMBgIZ — Will Ganss (@willganss) October 11, 2024

Northern Lights definitely visible at Coney Island pic.twitter.com/AVzKnjX9aT — Chandler Forsythe (@ctftx) October 10, 2024

JUST IN - View of Northern Lights over New York City (NYC) pic.twitter.com/nNCypCOWsY — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 10, 2024

👀 WOW! The northern lights (aurora borealis) were visible from NYC and the Tappan Zee last night. Did you see them? ✨



(📸 Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/JfS5zURCyH — 1010 WINS (@1010WINS) October 11, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out New York (@timeoutnewyork)

Never would I have thought I'd be able to see the northern lights in Brooklyn let alone get a decent photo of it.



Pretty crazy to witness this in the middle of Prospect Park last night pic.twitter.com/Fa0A0qRLaO — Selishots (@selishots) October 11, 2024

#northernlights #Auroraborealis



the fact that I could see this in NYC is incredible pic.twitter.com/i3hgPmU36H — Gauri Wahi (@gaurinicky) October 11, 2024

The remarkable sight of the Northern Lights over the Upper West Side and the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir in Central Park around 10pm tonight. pic.twitter.com/kESwfsJHLm — David Lei (@davidlei) October 11, 2024