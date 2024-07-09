You will soon be able to take a driverless shuttle around JFK Airport

The city’s biggest airport is innovating its transport system, but not in the way you think—on the ground. John F. Kennedy International Airport is about to incorporate two self-driving shuttles into its transit repertoire.

For now, these futuristic shuttles will only be found in the airport’s Lot 9, where they will run amongst the normal (a.k.a. human-driven) buses. Fear not though, because the autonomous duo will be clearly labeled, and their unusual appearance should be telling enough. Each vehicle is fit to carry eight seated passengers in addition to some standing space. However, during the test period, thrill seekers will sadly have to remain seated and buckled in.

The shuttles are owned by Ohmio, a New Zealand-based company, that uses new technology to create innovative transportation. Safety is a key aspect of the vehicles, and this will be administered by onboard attendants, who instead of driving will now make sure everything runs smoothly. The buses will be decorated with a large touch screen that operates the vehicle, but worry not, the attendant will be in charge of pressing the big green go button. The screen also displays the shuttle’s route so passengers can follow their journey.

Photograph: courtesy of the Port Authority of NY & NJ

This shuttle trial is all part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s plan to explore new technology for improving convenience, safety and reliability in transport. Previous testing of such vehicles was seen at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport, but went unnoticed by the general public, as it took place in empty parking lots with no passengers on board. The goal of the shuttles, as explained by the program director of the Port Authority, will be to serve more customers while not removing any jobs, per Gothamist.

To begin with, only one shuttle will run at a time, but this is set to change once the test period is underway. They will be in circulation at the start of next week and then throughout the entire summer.

So if you find yourself off holidaying be sure to be on the lookout for this futuristic duo!