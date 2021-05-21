You’ll be able to go glamping in the Rockaways this summer!

Camp Rockaway is back for another summer of enjoying the Great Outdoors without having to leave the city.

As much as we love the hustle and bustle of NYC, sometimes it’s nice to be able to get out and spend a little time in nature. Even better? Being able to spend time in nature without having to leave the city at all. (Have you seen car rental prices these days?)

Enter: Camp Rockaway

The waterfront glamping destination in—you guessed it, the Rockaways—has announced that they’ll be returning for another season of fun in the sun, sleeping on the beach in an enjoyable-not-castaway way and upscale accommodations, beginning on June 11.

This summer, the rustic escape will be setting up camp at Fort Tilden, just steps from the beach. You’ll be able to either lodge in safari-style canvas tents or bring your own tent.

When it comes to the safari tents: During June and after Labor Day, rates are $129 per night on weekdays and Sundays and $189 per night on Fridays and Saturdays. From July 1 through Labor Day, they’ll be $189 per night weekdays and Sundays and $289 per night Fridays, Saturday and holidays. BYOT prices range from $30–$65 per night.

In addition to, you know, going to the beach, there are more perks you can take advantage of at the campsite as well. Guests will be able to congregate at the communal fire pit, play games or laze around in hammocks. Nearby activities include Riis Park golf course, Locals Surf School, Rockaway Jet Ski and bike rentals from Paul’s Bicycle Shop.

Looking for more beachy getaway ideas this summer? Check out our list of the best beaches in NYC.