Dream Wheel at American Dream
Photograph: courtesy of American Dream

You'll be able to see the NYC skyline from this new 300-foot Observation Wheel

The Dream Wheel has 27 temperature-controlled gondolas.

Written by
Shaye Weaver
While we continue to wait for the New York Wheel to be built on Staten Island, a giant observation wheel, with views of the NYC skyline, has gone up outside the city at the American Dream mall.

The Dream Wheel, which goes up to 300 feet, has 27 temperature-controlled gondolas and a VIP experience with premium seating and upscale décor—it's not your average Ferris wheel.

Each ride, which can hold up to 16 passengers, is 30 minutes long and gives sweeping views of Manhattan, the Hudson River and the New Jersey Meadowlands.

Photograph: courtesy of American Dream

Plus, there will be carnival-themed food down below from Deep Fried Love that you can take up into the sky with you like funnel cake and fried Oreos.

"American Dream provides our guests with exhilarating experiences unrivaled anywhere else in the world," said Don Ghermezian, the CEO of American Dream. "The Dream Wheel is no exception as no other destination offers these remarkable views...it is sure to be loved by locals and tourists alike as it becomes an iconic New Jersey landmark."

The Dream Wheel, which officially opens on April 13, will be open seven days a week for general admission, the VIP experience and private events. Pre-sale for tickets begins today. You can start reserving your spot aboard the Dream Wheel here.

Photograph: courtesy of American Dream

