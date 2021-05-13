New York
sunrise from the empire state building
Photograph: Courtesy Empire State Building

You'll be able to watch a solar eclipse from the Empire State Building this June

Get the best view of the sunrise and rare eclipse from 1,050 feet in the sky.

By
Shaye Weaver
The Empire State Building is offering up space on its observation deck to catch a rare solar eclipse, which has only happened in NYC twice in the last 150 years.

On June 10, you can get the best view of the sunrise as it coincides with the peak of the solar eclipse from 1,050 feet in the sky. Starting at 5am, with coffee in hand, visitors to ESB will watch the incredible event, which will be partial but able to be observed right at 5:32am, when the moon is closest to the center of the sun.

It won't look like a circular disk, but a beautiful crescent. The full, annular phase of this solar eclipse, which will look like a ring of fire, will only be visible from parts of Russia, Greenland and northern Canada.

Despite it only being a partial eclipse, you should never look directly at the sun. ESB will not be providing eclipse glasses, but you're welcome to bring your own. You can see what it will look like at timeanddate.com.

After the event, visitors will be allowed inside to check out the Observatory Experience’s museum exhibits documenting the building’s history and can stop by the Starbucks down below to grab a special 90-cent coffee in a 90th anniversary branded cup.

A limited number of tickets are on sale here for $114 per person.

Empire State Building sunrise
Photograph: Courtesy Empire State Building

