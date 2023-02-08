You’ll soon have to pay more to get the good seats at AMC movie theaters in NYC

AMC Entertainment just announced the implementation of a new pricing system all over the United States that will take effect in New York by the end of this week.

Dubbed “Sightline,” the new tiered setup will allow patrons to purchase more expensive seats in the middle of the theater and less costly ones if opting for the first few rows. To note: the new prices do not apply to screenings before 4pm or tickets sold at a discount on Tuesdays.

According to the New York Times, front-row seats will be dubbed “Value Sightline” and middle-of-the-theater options will fall under the “Preferred Sightline” category. Moviegoers will also be able to select “Standard Sightline” stubs, the most “common seats available” that will cost them as much as a traditional movie ticket.

No word yet on what the price differences will actually look like, but the company explains that any extra cost will be waived for “members of AMC’s top-tier loyalty program, A-List”—so you might want to look into that.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” said Eliot Hamlisch, the executive vice president and chief marketing officer at AMC Theatres, in an official statement.

Considering the recent announcement regarding the closure of the Regal movie theater in Union Square, we are all for finding new ways to boost attendance at the cinemas that are still open. That being said, the newly announced tiered system does bring about a few issues—as noted by actor Elijah Wood on Twitter.

The movie theater is and always has been a sacred democratic space for all and this new initiative by @AMCTheatres would essentially penalize people for lower income and reward for higher income. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) February 6, 2023

Of course, the financial structure isn’t entirely new. As pointed out by AMC Theatres, it reflects systems already in place across Broadway theaters, concerts arenas and other entertainment venues. Whether it will work in movie houses as well is yet to be seen.