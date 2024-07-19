Your landlord may now have to install an AC unit in your apartment or be fined

Last year was the earth’s warmest recorded year ever. Now New York City is experiencing its third heat wave of the year, and we are not even halfway through the summer. As New Yorkers continue to battle the blazing heat and city humidity, a new bill has emerged to keep New Yorkers cool.

Titled “A Local Law to amend the administrative code of the city of New York, in relation that tenant-occupied dwellings be provided with cooled and dehumidified air,” the new bill would require all building owners to maintain a maximum indoor temperature of 78°F when the outdoor air temperature is 82°F or higher. These temperature caps are modeled after other cities facing extreme heat—like Phoenix and Dallas.

Recommended: NYC is getting its third heat wave this summer: here’s what we know

The bill, proposed by Councilman Lincoln Restler, rests on the notion that just as tenants receive heating in the winter, they deserve cooling in the summer. Caleb Smith, the resiliency coordinator for WE ACT for Environmental Justice, told the New York Times, “We’ve already agreed as a society that no one should freeze in their homes. But there’s no reason we should accept sauna-like conditions.”

According to the Health Department, about 350 New Yorkers die from heat-related illnesses each year. While Eric Adams joked to reporters about sticking his head into the refrigerator on hot summer days, this really is a matter of life or death, especially as temperatures continue to rise.

Jay Martin, executive director of the Community Housing Improvement Program, told the Times that there are 1 million rent-stabilized apartment units across the city, about 90% of which were built before 1974. As rent-stabilized apartments are regulated by the state, Martin questions how city law will impact them. He argues that property owners simply need more time.

But if the bill is passed into law, NYC landlords will have two years to create and present their AC unit plans, and will need to be in compliance within four. Buildings that are non-compliant face fines ranging from $350 to $1,250 per day. Landlords who address their first violation within 24 hours pay $250.