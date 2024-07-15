Whether it be tornadoes or heat waves, it's obvious that New York weather has zero chill, and climate change is just making it that much worse.

In case you didn't notice (have you not left your apartment?), we are, indeed, going through the third heat wave of the summer. It's super hot out there.

Here's everything you need to know about what to expect and how to keep yourself as cool as possible:

RECOMMENDED: How to find a cooling center near you

When did the third heat wave in NYC begin?

The third heat wave of the year started this past Sunday, following last week's similar weather pattern... which mimicked a similar situation in mid-June.

Heat waves are defined as a period of unusually hot weather that typically lasts two or more days. Each year, heat waves kill approximately 350 New Yorkers.

How long will this heat wave last for?

If you thought it was hot yesterday, you should know that was just a sneak peek. The real heat is happening today, tomorrow and Wednesday, when the temperatures are expected to climb above 100 degrees. The hottest day will be Tuesday and potential storms on Wednesday will help bring a respite from the heat, according to NBC New York.

Alerts and advisories you should know about

Heat advisories and alerts are active across the tri-state area, as reported by FOX 5 News.

Today's high will be 88 degrees with a heat index that might reach as high as 96 degrees.

On Tuesday, the high will be 93 with a heat index of 96.

Then, on Wednesday, the high will be 94, with a 60% chance of storms.

We'll finally get some relief on Thursday, when the temperature is expected to drop into the lower 80s.

How can I stay cool?

There are plenty of ways to stay cool, which we should all get familiar with considering that this is the hottest year on record in NYC and it's not even the middle of summer, which means more heat waves are likely.

Not all New Yorkers have access to air conditioning units but the city has recently revamped its cool options map, which you can find here. Input your address and the map will show you all the cool-down options around you: the city opened 500 cooling centers that are accessible by all.

Hitting some of the local pools might be a good way to cool down too, especially since Governor Kathy Hochul recently made some pools completely free to the public.

As climate change continues to make the temperatures in our city more unbearable each year, it's worth being extra prepared and anticipate more heat waves.