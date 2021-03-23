You’re going to want to be a part of this weekly socially-distanced dance party in McCarren Park

It was only a matter of time before someone came come up with a safe way to promote dance parties in New York while still grappling with the effects of a global pandemic. Billy De Lace is the mastermind behind RebootNYC, a socially-distanced and masked dance party that takes over McCarren Park in Brooklyn every week.

We'll let the following video illustrate what the raves that De Lace organizes look like but do notice the orange hula hoops on the floor. Spaced six feet apart around a speaker, they guarantee proper distancing between each dancer:

A note: the happenings are all substance-free and participants are not allowed bring alcohol, touch or talk to each other as the free-flowing dancing begins.

A mere glimpse at RebootNYC's Instagram account, where DeLace announces the exact dates and time of each weekly gathering, makes one thing clear: the effort isn't solely about finding a way to be in the company of other humans while following COVID-19-dictated guidelines but about feeling completely free and release some tension, at least for the few hours during which the dance parties take place.

"There is a medicine in the movement, in community and in the self-care of saying YES to showing up to dance, even when a part of you hesitates," Instagram user @kmsieminski wrote in a post accompanying a video shot during one of the dance parties. "Since July we have been gathering in all weather and experiences that have tried to shut us down. Safe and done with extreme care, love and thoughtfulness, there are not enough words to thank the dedicated group of folks creating this safe container to let go!"

In addition to following RebootNYC's official Instagram account, you can learn about the various dance happenings by joining a WhatsApp group. All you've got to do is message 917-660-5258 with your name and ask to be a part of the community.

Get those dancing shoes ready, New Yorkers. There's an epic party waiting for us.

