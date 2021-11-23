You're most likely to get a ticket in these NYC neighborhoods

You're going to want to stay away from Kips Bay and the Navy Yard.

Here's a piece of data that is likely to shock you: According to its open data portal, between October 2020 and September 2021, the City of New York issued a total of 4,006,011 parking tickets and made close to $260 million in revenue. Believe it or not, that number was actually twice as high pre-pandemic. Shocking, right?

As a general statement, a ticket will run you an average of $65 and the most common violation in New York seems to be "no parking—street cleaning."

Which is all to say: it's oh-so-easy to get a parking ticket in New York. But does the neighborhood you are leaving your car in contribute to the likelihood of getting stuck with a fine? Apparently, yes.

SpotAngels recently led a study focusing on a subset of 1,235,775 parking tickets "exclusively linked to parking and not driving a vehicle and that have accurate geographic coordinates in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx." After crunching the numbers, the parking app came up with a list of the neighborhoods that drivers are most likely to get a ticket in across all boroughs.

Starting with Manhattan, Kips Bay and Battery Park City seem to be the areas you're most likely to be slapped with a fine. The Flatiron District, on the other hand, landed at the bottom of the list, with only about 4.4 parking tickets for every 100 spots.

In Brooklyn, you're going to want to stay away from the Navy Yard—where there are ironically few spots with restrictions—and Downtown Brooklyn. According to the study, Manhattan Beach, Coney Island and Greenwood Heights are the least likely neighborhoods to get a fine within the borough.

On to Queens, where Flushing Meadows Corona Park comes in last, with about two parking tickets for 100 spots, and Ozone Park and Laurelton top the list with over 13 fines per 100 spots.

Finally, drivers in the Bronx are most likely to get fined in Pelham Bay and Tremont and least likely to violate rules in Crotona Park.

You can read through the entire study right here.

As useful as this data is, there is clearly a reason we prefer to ride the subway around New York. Drivers, you might want to join us.