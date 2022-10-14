You’ve got to see photos of this epic NYC-themed wedding

New York City is such a big part of their love story that it only made sense for Lara Eurdolian King and James King to host an Iconic NYC-themed wedding, complete with a film-famous taxi, a ceremony winding through the city’s biggest spots, stunning outfits styled by Patricia Field, Broadway performers at the reception and, of course, pizza.

The bride planned much of the October celebration as a surprise to the groom, meticulously curating every detail while also creating a weekend filled with meaningful moments the couple will cherish. Lara Eurdolian King (you may know her as @prettyconnected on Instagram) gave us the scoop on the celebration, and you can use these ideas to bring the “Iconic NYC” theme into your next celebration, whether that’s a wedding, birthday or just a random Tuesday.

After meeting at a Bushwick barbecue in the mid-2000s, the couple eventually got together and have been an item for 15 years. They got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2019 right before the pandemic, which upended their wedding plans. Then, just three months ago, Eurdolian King found the creative spark she’d been looking for and began dreaming up a five-part, two-day wedding that would honor her partner’s wishes to elope—but she found a way to capture that spontaneous elopement energy without ever leaving New York City.

“New York is our runway,” Eurdolian King said. “It is our love story.”

Photograph: By John Herr

The festivities kicked off on Sunday, October 9 early in the morning when the bride surprised both her father and the groom with a trip to the Empire State Building. Little did they know, the ceremony had officially begun. After a walk down the “aisle” at the Empire Station Building with Dad, the couple hopped into Film Cars‘ iconic vintage yellow cab seen in When Harry Met Sally, Home Alone 2, Men in Black 3, Mad Men, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and more.

Photograph: By John Herr

The Checker cab toured them through the city to the Chrysler Building, Grand Central Station, Central Park and The Campbell. At each stop, they delivered a line or two of their ceremony, eloping all the way through their hometown.

The ceremony continued with close friends and family at Home Studios where the bride walked down the aisle alongside her parents, Audrey Kalajian and John Eurdolian, and her senior rescue Pomeranian, Charlie. Famed fashion designer Patricia Field (known for her work in Sex and the City, The Devil Wears Prada and Emily in Paris) served as stylist and witness to the nuptials. Broadway stars Orfeh and Andy Karl provided the soundtrack for the couple's first dance with a rendition of “Islands in the Stream” by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.

Photograph: By John Herr

A trip to the new immersive art installation “Wonderland Dreams” topped off the night as a last-minute surprise for wedding guests.

Photograph: By Melvin Mescudi

The party continued the next day, on Monday, October 10, with a disco-themed fete for friends at Stepping Out Studios Penthouse featuring DJ Flash, a performance by actor Craig Winberry, heart-shaped pizza from Williamsburg Pizza and a 360 photo booth. The final, grand gesture: A billboard of the couple in Times Square.

“I think weddings should be about the couple," Eurdolian King said, “and I think this very much represents us.”

Photograph: Courtesy of Lara Eurdolian King

Each part of the wedding weekend featured a different look, ranging from a flirty Carrie Bradshaw-inspired outfit to an elegant take featuring a Balmain top from the runway (with Empire State Building crystal earrings to boot). Most of the pieces were secured from vintage stores or borrowed from private closets or archives.

It was a fitting celebration for the creative couple. The bride works as a beauty/fashion expert and on-air host while running her Pretty Connected brand. The groom works as a vice president/creative director at a communications studio.

Photograph: By John Herr

Leaving no detail unturned, the bride infused New York City energy into every element. An image of the Chrysler Building decorated her nails by Miss Pop, wine was poured into deli cups, a tiny taxi topped the cake designed by AnnMarie Mattila, guests snacked on individual key lime pies from Cait’s Key Lime and C.O. Bigelow soaps and candles filled the bathroom.

Photograph: By John Herr

The big day wasn’t just about New York City details, though. It also honored the couple’s heritage and families. They melted down the bride’s grandfather’s gold ring into two bands with the help of Mamari Jewelers; one reads “Team James” and the other “Team Lara.” The food menu combined Lebanese/Middle Eastern food from Au Za’atar and Korean food from New Wonjo to pay homage to the couple’s heritage. Instead of gifts, they asked guests to donate funds for initiatives including the Armenia Tree Project to offset their carbon footprint. Their best friend Mike Manh, who first introduced them more than a decade ago, served as officiant.

Photograph: By John Herr

So many parts of the event emerged as highlights for the couple, but for the groom there was one part that rose above the rest, Eurdolian King said: “He told me the best part … seeing me come down the aisle.” Awww.