Zedd is performing a free secret concert inside a NYC bodega

What is sure to become one of the best summer concerts to take place in NYC this season is a bit of a... secret?

Famous DJ and music producer Zedd has just announced that he will be performing a free pop-up show inside a yet-unnamed NYC bodega on August 22. The catch: only 25 fans will get the chance to attend the experience, which will feature never-before-heard tracks from Zedd's first new album in nearly a decade, Telos, set to drop on August 30.

It gets even more complicated, though. Would-be attendees are tasked with figuring out the location of the pop-up, which is presented in partnership with 5 gum, all on their own. To do that, you're going to have to start sleuthing both Zedd's and 5 gum's social media channels today.

Every day until August 22, both the artist and the gum company will be dropping clues on Instagram and TikTok, helping fans discover the concert venue. Only the first 25 people who visit the bodega in advance of the show will receive a special glow-in-the-dark 5 gum x Zedd pack that will in turn be their ticket to getting into the rave. Talk about creativity.

"I love to deliver the unexpected at my shows, and performing at what will be one of my most intimate and unique venues yet—an actual New York City bodega—certainly aligns with that," said Zedd in an official statement. "I cannot wait for this unforgettable night and to play some of my new music for fans!"

As hard as it will be to get into the concert, it all sounds like it will certainly be worth the effort. Good luck, New Yorkers!