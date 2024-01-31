New York
Timeout

Pulse Events Spring Festival: Lunar New Year Celebration

  • Nightlife
Crowd attends a music festival
Photograph: Courtesy. of Pulse Events
Buy ticket
Time Out says

Pulse Events is best known for being a curator of Asian-American electronic music and live performances, and they're bringing their festival to Avant Gardner in Brooklyn on Sunday, February 18 and Monday, February 19, which marks the beginning of Spring in the Chinese Lunar New Year calendar. Headliners for the second rendition of the festival will include SLANDER and Alan Walker, and tickets are $70.

Written by
Ian Kumamoto

Details

