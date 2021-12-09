The Grand Hotel NYE at The McKittrick
Make the last night of 2021 one to remember at The McKittrick Hotel. Dress in your most decadent and extra attire for its New Year's Eve party. Dance the night away, enjoy an open bar and live performances throughout the night.
Revelers can opt to get on Maximilian’s List for expedited entry and access Oz’s Boudoir bar for the evening or reserve a Champagne Table exclusively for their party.
Details
|Venue name:
|McKittrick Hotel
|Venue website:
|mckittrickhotel.com
|Venue phone:
|212-904-1880
|Address:
|
530 W 27th St
New York
|Cross street:
|between Tenth and Eleventh Aves
|Transport:
|Subway: C, E to 23rd St; 1 to 28th St
|Price:
|Starting at $200
Dates And Times
