Nightlife McKittrick Hotel , Chelsea Friday December 31 2021
The McKittrick Hotel new year's eve
Photograph: Kenny Rodriguez for The McKittrick Hotel
Make the last night of 2021 one to remember at The McKittrick Hotel. Dress in your most decadent and extra attire for its New Year's Eve party. Dance the night away, enjoy an open bar and live performances throughout the night.

Revelers can opt to get on Maximilian’s List for expedited entry and access Oz’s Boudoir bar for the evening or reserve a Champagne Table exclusively for their party.

Venue name: McKittrick Hotel
Venue website: mckittrickhotel.com
Venue phone: 212-904-1880
Address: 530 W 27th St
New York

Cross street: between Tenth and Eleventh Aves
Transport: Subway: C, E to 23rd St; 1 to 28th St
Price: Starting at $200

