Nicely spiced lamb saag, lassi and naan in a roomy dining room.

The latest addition to Grand Street’s restaurants and bars (Fresh Kills is next door and Birds of a Feather is up the block), Atithi Indian Cuisine opened for lunch and dinner earlier this year.

Atithi’s dining room has plenty of room to move around amid white-painted brick walls, long leather banquettes, lovely lantern light fixtures and a high-gloss L-shaped bar that functions largely as a service space for people picking up to-go orders.

You’d be lucky to have this as your local take-out spot, but an un-rushed dinner in the dining room’s delightful, too. Recent in-house hits included fried bok choy that would make excellent bar food, rich lamb spring rolls with mint and raita, lamb saag with a respectable heat when ordered spicy and garlic naan. The drink menu includes assorted sodas and mango lassi.

Atithi Indian Cuisine is located at 159 Grand Street and is open every day from noon–10pm.