Au Cheval’s burger is often cited as the best burger in the country, so it’s no surprise the long lines have followed this Chicago favorite to New York since opening in March 2019. Another thing hasn’t changed: the cheeseburger (two patties for a single and three in a double) is still as decadent as ever. All the accoutrements, from a runny egg and thick-cut bacon to the stiff cocktails and crispy potato hash, are necessary to fully experience this “it” burger.