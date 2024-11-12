While less of a greasy spoon, B&L Diner is still a diner through and through. From Top Chef Masters and Iron Chef America alum, chef Franklin Becker's take still screams classic Americana with formica booths and memorabilia on the walls. But instead of a laundry list of dishes that range from bad to incredibly mid, chef Becker is all about utilizing what’s fresh and in season. Dine on Gyro Tacos, a riff on a Shake ‘n Bake and the incredibly nostalgic TV Dinner cheekily served on a portioned metal tray.