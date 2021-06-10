A sweet and savory pastry maker’s Manhattan expansion.

After nine years in Bedford-Stuyvesant, pastry shop Brooklyn Kolache has opened an outpost in Manhattan.

Just like at the original, almost everything here is made from scratch, including the yeast dough and the jams that fill it. Most items are sourced from farms in New York and Vermont, with the exception of one preferred sausage maker in Texas—fitting because kolaches are, as they say, big in Texas.

Some of Brooklyn Kolache’s sweet or savory handheld Czech treats change seasonally, but its signature cherry and sweet cheese, chocolate ganache and BEC varieties are permanent menu items at both locations. Only the new Greenwich Village Kolache has a sausage, egg and cheese kolache made with sausage from Faicco’s Italian Specialties a few doors down.

An abundance of beverages are also available, including juices, hot and iced coffee, espresso and tea, matcha and Arnold Palmers. This is mostly a grab-and-go operation, but there are a few tables and chairs outside.

Brooklyn Kolache is located at 85 Bleecker Street and is open from 7:30am–5pm every day.