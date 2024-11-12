Subscribe
Interior of Casa Crus
Photograph: Weston Wells| Casa Cruz
  • Restaurants
  • Lenox Hill

Casa Cruz

Morgan Carter
Written by Morgan Carter
Food & Drink Editor
Time Out says

Back in 2022, sister bar to London "it" spot arrived in New York, just a stone's throw from Central Park. But the doors only opened if you could afford the $250K fee. But now that the membership model has been ditched, this six-story Beaux-Arts townhouse is open for all to explore. And there is much to see: a mirrored staircase, works from Andy Warhol and Keith Haring, multiple dining rooms and bars and a year-round rooftop terrace overlooking it all, Frances at Casa Cruz.  

Details

Address
36 E 61st Street
New York
10065
