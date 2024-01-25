New York
Chocolate-making and tasting at Le Jardinier

  • Restaurants
A heart-shaped dessert.
Photograph: By Patrick Neree
Buy ticket
Time Out says

Make your Valentine's Day celebrations extra sweet during a chocolate demo and tasting with a renowned chef. Michelin-starred Executive Pastry Chef Salvatore Martone will share his tricks of the trade in an elegant space above restaurant Le Jardinier. 

For the first hour of the event, sip a glass of champagne as the chef guides you through the art of creating chocolate bon-bons. After that hands-on experience, you'll gather at a communal table for a multi-course meal with three light savory bites, then three sweet treats. Definitely save room for dessert—each one is more beautiful and delectable than the next.

On the menu: oysters; a savory waffle with salmon and caviar; and a wagyu beef sandwich. As for dessert: The L'Orange featuring a chocolate Genoise with Grand Marnier and an orange compote; cheesecake with tarragon ice cream; and the signature dark chocolate cremeux with caramel sabayon and white chocolate ice cream.

The event's available on February 13; be sure to book in advance. Seats are $225/guest with an additional wine pairing option for $115/guest.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan

Details

